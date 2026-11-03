Russian forces shell Donetsk region 12 times, killing four people – Regional Military Administration

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers shelled settlements in Donetsk region 12 times, reported Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Regional State Administration.

"On November 2, the Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region: in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Bilenke. Another 6 people in the region sustained injuries over the past day," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

In Sloviansk, Russian forces launched two guided aerial bombs and a Geran-2 (Shahed-type) drone; one person was killed and six were injured. A vehicle was destroyed, while three other vehicles, 10 high-rise apartment buildings, three garages, a post office, a shop, and an administrative building were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, five strikes by FPV drones resulted in one death and damage to four vehicles. In Bilenke, two FPV drone strikes killed one person and damaged a private house and two vehicles, while an FPV drone strike in Yasna Poliana damaged a vehicle. In Druzhkivka, two FPV drone strikes by Russian forces resulted in one death.

Additionally, in Bilozerske, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs, destroying two two-story buildings and damaging two others; a strike by a Molniya (Lightning) drone destroyed a private house.

Over the past 24 hours, 155 people, including 40 children, were evacuated from the front line.