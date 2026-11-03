Koretsky: Russian strikes target major power plants in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv regions

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky states that as a result of the nighttime Russian attack, significant damage was recorded at both electricity generation facilities and the grid.

"At night, the Russians attacked electricity generation and transmission facilities in 9 regions with drones and missiles. In total, shelling and destruction were recorded in 14 regions. Major power plants in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Kharkiv regions were under attack. A number of important substations were also attacked, including in the western part of the country. Damage is significant at both electricity generation facilities and the grid," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the enemy also attacked the railway at night: passenger cars, diesel locomotives, and the station were damaged in Zaporizhia, and an electric locomotive was hit in Kovel.

In addition, strikes hit industrial enterprises and business warehouses in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and a missile hit a hospital in Kharkiv.