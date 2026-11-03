Russia has changed its tactics for strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, targeting grids and distribution infrastructure – Zelenskyy

This year, Russia has altered its tactics for strikes against Ukraine’s energy sector, targeting not only power generation facilities but also electrical grids and distribution infrastructure, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“This year, the Russians have adopted a new tactic – they are striking not only power generation facilities but also carrying out many strikes against power grids, against energy distribution infrastructure. There is a lot of restoration work to do, and new strikes keep coming. Dozens of strikes a day,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address Monday.

He emphasized that, under such conditions, the speed at which energy infrastructure is restored is just as important as the availability of missiles for air defense.

"That is why every day must be absolutely effective in repairs, restoration, and building protective structures," the president noted.