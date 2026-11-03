Russia preparing new massive strike on Ukraine, primarily targeting energy and logistics infrastructure – Zelenskyy

Russia is preparing a new massive strike on Ukraine, focusing primarily on energy and logistics facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, citing intelligence data.

“We have intel that Russia is preparing a new massive attack on our country – primarily targeting energy and logistics,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address Monday.

He noted that the Russian Federation hopes to take advantage of the global focus on the U.S. elections, so that its actions in Ukraine—as well as issues regarding its air defense systems, specifically Patriot missiles—"would, in a sense, fall outside the world's field of vision."

The President urged international partners to increase pressure on Russia, specifically by limiting its revenue from oil and gas export.

“As long as this war continues, their oil will burn, and they will not be able to make money doing business with the world. We must not play games with Russia’s oil or gas revenues. We must put pressure on Russia in such a way that it has no alternative but to end this war,” Zelenskyy noted.

He also emphasized that Ukraine is responding to Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and people, and thanked the military units tasked with carrying out long-range strikes against the Russian Federation.

"We will certainly respond to the strike that the Russians are currently preparing," the president added.