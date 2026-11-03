Zelenskyy: Russians attack Ukraine on USA Congressional election day, hope Americans won't see it

The Russian attack on Tuesday night was primarily targeted against objects of Ukrainian critical infrastructure, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"A difficult massive strike was delivered by the Russians tonight, targeted primarily against critical infrastructure. And the main target is energy generation and substations in Odesa, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, and Rivne regions. Emergency and outage power cutoffs are ongoing in many cities and communities," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He recalled the enemy strike on a municipal clinical hospital in Kharkiv and a social assistance center in the village of Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region, as well as the large number of strike drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles launched by the enemy.

"It is very telling that all of this comes on the day of the American Congressional elections. The Russians believe that America will not notice this signal of theirs. But such terror must be noticed and stopped. Ukraine must be helped to defend its skies, otherwise Russia will never stop its missile strikes. Peace must be built honestly and reliably, and America can do this," Zelenskyy emphasized, thanking in advance "everyone who will not remain silent about this Russian strike."

As reported, starting from 18:00 on November 2, the enemy launched 289 Shahed-type strike UAVs (120 of them jet-powered), Gerber, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones, 59 air- and ground-launched Kh-101/Kh-59/Kh-69/Iskander-K cruise (aircraft) missiles, as well as Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and Zircon anti-ship missiles at Ukraine. Defense Forces shot down/suppressed three Iskander-M/KN-23/Zircon ballistic missiles; 49 Kh-101/Kh-59/Kh-69/Iskander-K cruise missiles; 257 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (89 of them jet-powered), Gerber, and other types of drones. As of 9:00 AM on Tuesday, strikes by enemy missiles and strike UAVs were recorded at 23 locations, with falls of downed targets (debris) at 14 locations.