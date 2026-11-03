Most Ukrainians doubt US protection from Russia, see Europe as reliable ally – KIIS

A majority of Ukrainians (69%) continue to believe that Europe provides serious assistance to Ukraine and wants the war to end on fair terms, according to the results of a survey conducted on October 16-29 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

It is noted that compared to May of this year, this figure has risen from 64%.

Conversely, 25% believe that Europe is tired and pressuring Ukraine toward an unfair peace, an indicator that remained unchanged from previous levels.

At the same time, 61% of respondents believe that the U.S. is tired and pressuring Ukraine to make concessions in favor of Russia. This figure grew from 56% in May of this year.

Those asserting that the U.S., on the contrary, continues to be a reliable ally stood at 30%, remaining unchanged compared to the previous poll.

Respondents were also presented with a modeled scenario where a truce is declared along the current front line and the U.S. and Europe provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

In this scenario, 56% of respondents expressed conviction that Europe would fulfill its obligations and provide assistance to Ukraine in the event of a repeated Russian attack, while 38% believe it would not help. Compared to April, these indicators have not changed significantly, although the share of those who believe Europe would indeed provide aid slightly increased.

In the case of the U.S., on the contrary, 54% believe that it would not come to Ukraine's assistance, while 32% believe it would, with the latter figure rising from 27% in April.

The survey was conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers across all government-controlled regions of Ukraine among 1,017 adult respondents. Under normal circumstances, the formal statistical margin of error for a sample size with a probability of 0.95 and a design effect of 1.3 would not exceed 4% for indicators close to 50% and 1.7% for indicators close to 5%, though certain systematic deviations are added under wartime conditions while maintaining high overall representativeness.