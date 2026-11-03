Russian attack damages medical facilities in Dnipro, no casualties reported

Buildings housing an outpatient clinic and one of the hospitals in Dnipro were damaged in a Russian attack, but no patients or medical staff were injured, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"Almost 100 people were receiving treatment at the hospital. None of the patients or medical workers were injured. Patients are now being transferred to other hospitals," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

As reported, Russian forces attacked Dnipro again early on Tuesday, targeting critical infrastructure and damaging residential buildings. Fifteen people have been reported injured, three of them in serious condition.