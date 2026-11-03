Brigadier General Denys (Redis) Prokopenko, commander of the Azov military formation, has stated that the discourse unfolding in the information space regarding the events in Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Kyiv region, serves Russia’s interests.

"The Russians have an interest in creating a rift within Ukrainian society and the military, destabilizing the situation in Ukraine, and tarnishing the image of service members. What is currently taking place in the information space concerning the events in Petropavlivska Borschahivka fulfills all these Russian objectives," he said in a video address.

According to Prokopenko, individuals who are neither serving in the military nor supporting the Defense Forces are engaging in acts of sabotage behind the lines, discrediting Ukrainian service members and fostering a narrative that benefits Russia.

"In this situation, one should either be defending the country at the front or supporting the front from the rear, not orchestrating provocations that play into the enemy’s hands," the commander emphasized.

As previously reported, on November 2, information began circulating on social media regarding the alleged unlawful detention of individuals at a house in Petropavlivska Borschahivka, where local residents had gathered. National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko stated that the individuals being held were service members who had returned to their units after being absent without leave (AWOL); four of them have since been hospitalized. Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Vyhivsky has ordered an internal investigation into the matter. Vyhivsky has ordered an internal investigation into the events that took place in Petropavlivska Borschahivka, in Kyiv region, where National Guard personnel were present.