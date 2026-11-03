Rescuers retrieve body after Russian attack on Dnipro, injured rises to 17 – official

One person has died as a result of a Russian attack on Dnipro, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"Rescuers are attempting to unblock the body of the deceased from under the rubble," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, he reported that the number of injured as a result of the attack has risen to 17 people.

"Rescuers have just pulled a woman from under the rubble. She is alive. Medics are providing her with all necessary assistance," Hanzha said.

As reported, at dawn, Russian occupiers once again shelled the city of Dnipro, targeting critical infrastructure facilities in particular and damaging residential buildings. The buildings of an outpatient clinic at a primary healthcare center and one of the city's hospitals were also damaged. Earlier, 15 people were known to have been injured in the shelling, three of them in serious