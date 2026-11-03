Air defense downs 49 of 59 cruise missiles, 257 of 289 drones overnight; strikes recorded at 23 locations

On Tuesday night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 309 missiles and drones launched by the enemy starting from 18:00 on November 2; however, strikes by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 23 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 309 targets: 3 Iskander-M/KN-23/Zircon ballistic missiles; 49 Kh-101/Kh-59/Kh-69/Iskander-K cruise missiles (information regarding 3 missiles is being clarified); 257 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (89 of them jet-powered), Gerber, and other types of drones," according to the report.

The enemy launched 289 Shahed-type strike UAVs (120 of them jet-powered), Gerber, and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones at Ukraine, as well as 59 air- and ground-launched Kh-101/Kh-59/Kh-69/Iskander-K cruise (aircraft) missiles, alongside Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and Zircon anti-ship missiles, the number of which was not specified.

"Strikes by enemy missiles and strike UAVs were recorded at 23 locations, as well as falls of downed targets (debris) at 14 locations. The attack is ongoing; several enemy UAVs remain in airspace," the bulletin states.

Thus, the air defense efficiency rate stood at 89% for drones and 83% for cruise missiles.

As reported, during the day on November 2, from 06:30 to 19:00, Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian territory with 171 strike UAVs, 103 of which were jet-powered, as well as ten Banderol/Dan-T loitering munitions. Air defense shot down/suppressed 139 UAVs, including 78 jet-powered ones, and eight S8000 Banderol/Dan-T munitions.

The previous massive strike by Russia was carried out on Ukraine overnight on November 1, when 371 out of 433 drones were neutralized, with strikes recorded at 16 locations. The most massive strike by the occupiers took place in the 24-hour period of May 13-14 with the use of 1,428 strike UAVs, of which air defense neutralized 1,362, bringing air defense efficiency against UAVs to 95.38%.

The highest percentage of neutralized drones and missiles was recorded overnight on July 9, when 718 out of 729 drones and missiles launched by the occupiers were neutralized, achieving an efficiency rate of approximately 96.9%.