Following strike on Komyshuvakha, Sybiha calls for barring Russia from intl sports

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, responding to a Russian strike on a school in Komyshuvakha where humanitarian aid was being distributed, has called for Russian athletes to be barred from international competitions.

" Every Ukrainian civilian murdered by Russia is another reason to keep its flag and its athletes out of international sporting arenas. Those who open the doors to Russia must understand that they are opening them to a state that continues to kill," he said on Х.

According to the minister, even as Russia kills Ukrainians, some notably representatives of international sports, are seeking ways to restore normal relations with Moscow.

Sybiha urged partners to reject any attempts to return to business as usual with Russia. "No concessions to a state that continues to murder innocent people and no rehabilitation without accountability," he stressed.

As reported, at least 26 people were killed when Russian aerial bombs struck a school building in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region.