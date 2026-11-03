Sybiha invites Singapore FM to visit Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha invited Foreign Minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Ukraine during a telephone conversation.

"I invited my colleague to visit Ukraine and agreed to maintain an active dialogue to further develop our bilateral partnership," Sybiha said, as quoted by the MFA.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation between Ukraine and ASEAN. Sybiha emphasized that, given Singapore's upcoming presidency of the association, Ukraine expects to deepen interaction with the region.

The Minister also informed his colleague about the situation on the battlefield and in Ukraine's energy sector amid Russian attacks ahead of winter.