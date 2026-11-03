Two killed, 114 injured in shelling of Kharkiv region over past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Armed Forces launched strikes on the city of Kharkiv and 15 other settlements in Kharkiv region, leaving two people dead and 114 others injured, including two children, reported Oleh Synehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"In the city of Kharkiv, 64 people were injured; in the city of Izium, a 44-year-old man was killed and 34 people were injured, notably, an 11-year-old boy had an acute stress reaction, and girls aged 14 and 10 sustained injuries. In the village of Prymorske (Pechenihy community), 8 people experienced an acute stress reaction; in the city of Chuhuyiv, five people were injured and one person experienced an acute stress reaction; in the village of Cherkaska Lozova (Mala Danylivka community), a 51-year-old man was killed, and a 57-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction; and on the Zolochiv–Derhachi highway, a 71-year-old man was wounded," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.