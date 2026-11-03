General Staff records 19 combat engagements in Kostiantynivka direction since start of day

Since the beginning of Nov 2, 191 combat engagements have taken place on the front line, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reports.

"Russia carried out 44 airstrikes and dropped 146 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,304 kamikaze drones for strikes and conducted 1,946 shellings of settlements and our troops' positions," according to a post on the General Staff's Facebook page.

During the day, eight combat engagements were recorded in the North-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, 10 in the South-Slobozhanske direction, three in the Kupyansk direction, six in the Lyman direction, one in the Slovyansk direction, 19 in the Kostiantynivka direction, 12 in the Pokrovsk direction, seven in the Huliaypole direction, and one in the Orikhiv direction.