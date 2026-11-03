Abu Dhabi to host US-mediated Ukraine-Russia talks Nov 10-11 – Witkoff

The United States will mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, Special Envoy of the U.S. President Steve Witkoff reported.

"Discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and next steps toward peace," he wrote on the X social network.

In addition, U.S. negotiators will meet this week in Brussels with representatives from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the EU, and NATO. According to Witkoff, they will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, the post-war security architecture in Europe, and economic opportunities to support Ukraine's reconstruction.

"We look forward to building on the progress made in Kyiv, Oslo, and St. Petersburg toward a comprehensive, durable peace agreement," the Special Envoy added.