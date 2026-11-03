One of Russia's largest oil refineries attacked in Yaroslavl – media

In the Yaroslavl region of Russia, the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery, which ranks among Russia's top five largest oil refineries, was attacked overnight, Russian outlet ASTRA reported, citing its own OSINT analysis.

"An ASTRA OSINT expert, having examined photos and videos received from readers, determined that it is indeed this enterprise, located in the city of Yaroslavl at 130 Moskovsky Prospekt, that is on fire," the publication reported.

According to ASTRA, a drone threat was previously announced in the region, and local residents reported loud explosions and a fire at the facility.

The plant's capacity is approximately 15 million tonnes of oil per year. The refinery produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, aviation kerosene, and other petroleum products, supplying them to Central and North-Western regions of Russia and providing fuel to Moscow region.

As noted by the publication, the refinery was previously attacked on August 28, 2026, when the AVT-4 primary crude oil distillation unit was damaged. Following an attack on September 17, the AVT-3 unit—which accounts for about 40% of the plant's total capacity—was damaged, forcing the facility to suspend operations.