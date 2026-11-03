Death toll from Russian airstrikes on Komyshuvakha rises to 29, 48 missing – Semikin

(updated, death toll rises to 29)

KYIV. Nov 3 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The death toll from Russian airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, has risen to 29, with another 48 people missing, Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported.

"The number of dead as a result of Russian airstrikes on Komyshuvakha has risen to 29 people. Five more people were injured, and 48 are considered missing," he wrote on Telegram.

Search and rescue operations continue at the scene.

As reported, on November 2, Russian forces struck a school building in Komyshuvakha where humanitarian aid was being distributed with aerial bombs, subsequently carrying out a strike on its shelter. Earlier, 26 fatalities were reported.