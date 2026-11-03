Number of victims in Kharkiv reaches 73

The number of people injured in an overnight airstrike on Kharkiv continues to rise, reaching 73, the regional prosecutor's office press service reports.

"Seventy-three people have been injured, including hospital patients, medical staff, and residents of nearby buildings. Most have been diagnosed with an acute stress reaction," the message says.

A strike was recorded in the passageway between hospital buildings. Windows in the medical facility's buildings were blown out, and the facade, various departments, and other areas sustained damage.

Additionally, another medical facility, a medical laboratory, windows in 10 apartment buildings, and 13 vehicles were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the Russian military used a FAB-250 aerial bomb equipped with a UMPK-5R guidance module.

A pretrial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was previously reported that 62 people had been injured in the strike.