Zelenskyy instructs government to restore power workers' bonuses, rotate repair crews

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to restore the program of monthly bonuses for power workers involved in energy infrastructure repairs and to provide for rotations of crews working under the most difficult conditions.

"Everyone involved in these repairs, the power workers, need monthly bonuses so that people feel that society appreciates what they do and how they work," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Monday evening.

According to him, the program, which proved effective last year, needs to be renewed for the autumn-winter period. The President also emphasized the need for rotations of repair teams and cooperation among Ukrainian communities during restoration efforts.

Zelenskyy expects the government to present all details of support for repair crews and power workers this week.