Russian shelling of Kherson region injures 7 in past day – official

Over the past day, seven people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson region, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

"Seven people were injured due to Russian aggression," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, more than 30 settlements were under drone, air, and artillery strikes, including Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, and Dniprovske. Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure as well as residential quarters. Seven private houses, a store, a cellular tower, and a private car were damaged.

As reported, on October 28, during the ceasefire regime for the humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Prokudin reported that no shelling had been recorded in the region over that 24-hour period.