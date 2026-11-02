URCS helps victims of Russian attacks in Kharkiv region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is assisting those affected by the latest Russian attacks in Kharkiv region.

"Today, Ukrainian Red Cross Society teams worked in Lozova, Izium, and the village of Vasyshcheve in Kharkiv region, where residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged as a result of shelling," the URCS said on Facebook.

In Lozova, volunteers from the local branch of URCS's emergency response unit, together with other emergency services, worked on the ground to address the aftermath of the morning's Russian strikes. They inspected damaged buildings and surrounding areas, went door-to-door to identify people in need of assistance, and provided first aid and psychological support.

In addition, they distributed humanitarian aid to those affected, including OSB panels and tarps to temporarily cover damaged homes, hygiene and food kits, drinking water, bedding sets, and other essential items.

In Izium, a team from the local branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross is also providing humanitarian aid to residents whose homes were damaged by enemy shelling overnight and this morning.

In the village of Vasyshcheve in Kharkiv district, a team from Kharkiv Regional Branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisted residents affected by yesterday's enemy attack. Volunteers provided psychological support and supplied people with humanitarian aid to meet their immediate needs and temporarily protect their damaged homes.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, one person was killed and 14 others were injured as a result of Russian guided airstrikes on Izium. Apartment buildings, private homes, and stores were partially destroyed or damaged. Car fires broke out, which rescue workers extinguished.

In Vasyshcheve, 12 people were injured, including a child. In the village, a strike drone hit the roof of a five-story residential building, damaging the apartment structures and the floors between stories. Rescuers saved two residents who were trapped in an apartment on the top floor.