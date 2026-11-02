Zelenskyy appoints Ukraine's ambassadors to Australia, Mozambique as concurrent ambassadors to Fiji, Mauritius

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, as concurrent ambassador to the Republic of Fiji, and Rostyslav Tronenko, Ukraine's ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique, as concurrent ambassador to the Republic of Mauritius.

Corresponding decrees No. 1082/2026 and No. 1083/2026 have been published on the president's website.

From 2002 to 2004, Myroshnychenko headed the international youth organization "European Youth Parliament – Ukraine."

From 2006 to 2022, he was a partner at CFC Big Ideas, a company specializing in strategic communications, and from 2007 to 2022, he served as director and head of the Ukrainian office of the Ukrainian-British City Club.

In 2014, he co-founded Ukraine Crisis Media Center, and from 2015 to 2016, he chaired the board of the Professional Government Association. In May 2021, he was appointed a member of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Institute, and in March 2022, he became an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

He has served as Ukraine's ambassador to Australia since April 1, 2022.

Tronenko worked as a translator in Mozambique from 1984 to 1986.

In 1992, he began his diplomatic career in Ukraine; in 1993, he was a fellow in the UN Human Rights Program in Geneva and Strasbourg, and in 1994, he served as an official UN observer at the first democratic elections in Mozambique.

From 1997 to 1999, he served as an advisor to the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN in Vienna.

From 1999 to 2001, he served as Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine in Brazil.

From 2005 to 2010, he served as Ukraine's ambassador to Portugal.

From 2012 to 2021, he served as Ambassador to Brazil.

In January 2025, he was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Mozambique, with residence in Maputo.