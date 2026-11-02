National Guard: Updates on condition of those injured in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, investigation progress to be released regularly

The National Guard of Ukraine will conduct an internal investigation into the incident that occurred on Monday in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, according to the National Guard's press service.

"The main objective is to establish the actual circumstances and determine whether any violations occurred in the situation that unfolded in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. An internal investigation will be launched, and law enforcement agencies are working to clarify all the circumstances and provide an independent legal assessment. If violations are found, those responsible will be held accountable under the law," the statement on the Telegram channel reads.

It is noted that some relatives and members of the public have already been granted access to the building. They were able to speak with those inside.

"We will regularly release information on the condition of the victims and the progress of the investigation. So far, no additional requests for medical assistance have been received," the National Guard of Ukraine said.

As previously reported, media outlets had earlier reported that one or more men – who may have left their military unit without authorization – were allegedly present on the grounds of a private residence in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, as well as servicemen from one of the National Guard's units. Local residents stormed the property, attempting to break down the gate and open it using whatever tools were at hand. Senior officials from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region and the command of the National Guard of Ukraine arrived at the scene.

Kyiv Regional Police said they had received a call from employees of a private emergency medical service regarding obstruction of their access to a citizen. "The incident is taking place near a private home where servicemen from one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine are present. Local residents have also gathered near the scene. Reports of the alleged unlawful detention of individuals and the death of a civilian are untrue," the agency said.

Commander of the Ukrainian National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko said National Guard soldiers were being held in the building; they had been returned to their units after leaving their posts without authorization (AWOL), and four of them are currently hospitalized.