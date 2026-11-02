Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision on restoring damaged broadcasting infrastructure, creating equipment reserve

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) dated September 9, 2026, On neutralizing threats to the stable operation of National Broadcasting Under Martial Law.

The corresponding decree No. 1080/2026, dated November 2, was published on the president's website.

According to the NSDC decision, the Administration of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, in conjunction with the Radio Broadcasting, Radio Communications, and Television Concern, must ensure the restoration of damaged and destroyed broadcasting infrastructure, the creation of the necessary equipment reserves, and the uninterrupted broadcast of television channels on the MH-7 digital multichannel electronic communications network.

The Cabinet of Ministers must ensure funding for these measures.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council is responsible for overseeing the implementation of this decision. The decree takes effect on the date of its publication.