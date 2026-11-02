National Guard soldiers held in building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka returned following special operation – Pivnenko

The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, arrived at the scene of the incident in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in Bucha district of Kyiv region and reported that the building, near which local residents had gathered, National Guard servicemembers were being held – servicemembers who had been returned to their units after deserting – and that four of them have now been hospitalized.

"We sent four servicemen who require medical attention. These are servicemen who, after deserting, were apprehended and returned to their units. Just so you understand, these other servicemen are National Guard servicemen," Pivnenko said on Monday evening while speaking with local residents.

Some residents claim that some of the detained soldiers were allegedly tortured, as they saw signs of beatings on them.

"Servicemen are our everything; they defend our Ukraine. And any mistreatment of them is unacceptable," the commander of the National Guard said, rejecting the allegations of torture.

Pivnenko also stated that reports of alleged mistreatment of servicemen returning from the ATO will be verified, a corresponding investigation will be conducted, and the results will be made public.

Later, the National Guard's Telegram channel reported that the situation in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka "is currently in the dialogue phase."

"People who required medical assistance were taken away by an ambulance about two hours ago. Diagnoses or injuries – this information will be determined and provided later. Reports of any fatalities among those involved in these events are untrue," the statement reads.

As previously reported, media outlets had earlier reported that one or more men – who may have left their military unit without authorization – were allegedly present on the grounds of a private residence in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv, as well as servicemen from one of the National Guard units. Local residents stormed the property, attempting to break down the gate and open it using whatever tools were at hand. Senior officials from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region and the command of the National Guard of Ukraine arrived at the scene.

Later, Kyiv Regional Police said they had received a call from employees of a private emergency medical service regarding obstruction of their access to a citizen. "The incident is taking place near a private home where servicemen from one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine are present. Local residents have also gathered near the scene. Reports of the alleged unlawful detention of people and the death of a citizen are untrue," the agency said.