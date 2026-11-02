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Defense Forces shoot down 139 of 171 Russian UAVs in single day – Ukrainian Air Force

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Defense Forces shoot down 139 of 171 Russian UAVs in single day – Ukrainian Air Force
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU

Throughout the day on November 2, from 18:30 to 19:00, Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian territory with 171 strike UAVs, 103 of which were jet-powered, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The enemy also used Gerber-type drones and others, as well as 10 S8000 Banderole/Dan-T drones.

"According to preliminary data, during the specified period, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 139 UAVs (78 of them jet-powered), and eight S8000 Banderole/Dan-T drones," according to the statement on the Telegram channel.

Currently, about 20 attack drones remain in Ukrainian airspace.

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Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
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