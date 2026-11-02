In Komyshuvakha, death toll rises to 24 people, incl four police officers – Emergency Service

The death toll from Russian strikes on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhia region has risen to 24, according to the press service of Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

"The death toll from Russian strikes on an educational institution in one of the settlements in Zaporizhzhia district has risen to 24, including two rescue workers and four police officers. Another five people were injured, including two rescue workers," the statement on the Telegram channel reads.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

The State Emergency Service released the names of the deceased rescue workers: Denys Konovalenko and Oleksiy Suschevsky. Both were 44 years old.

"Denys dedicated nearly 12 years to civil protection service. Oleksiy joined the rescue team in 2013 and served for over 13 years in the fire and rescue units of Zaporizhia. Every day, they went out to help people, worked in dangerous conditions, and risked their own lives to save others. Both were honored with state awards. Denys received the President of Ukraine's award 'For the Defense of Ukraine.' Oleksiy's service was recognized with the same award and the 'Defender of the Homeland' medal," the statement reads.

The deceased are survived by four children – two sons, aged 18 and 19, and two daughters, aged 12 and 8.

As previously reported, Russian occupiers carried out precision strikes on the center of Komyshuvakha with at least nine FAB-3000 guided aerial bombs. Among the targets hit was a school where humanitarian aid was being distributed. "After the first wave of airstrikes, there was a second wave of nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking refuge," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Earlier reports indicated 18 dead and five wounded; another 27 people are considered missing.