Koretsky, Kos discuss opening of remaining negotiation clusters, financial support

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported on discussions with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos regarding the acceleration of progress on the interim benchmarks, set out as part of the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the European Union, as well as the opening of the remaining negotiation clusters.

"We expect the European Commission's annual report on enlargement to be published this week," Koretsky said on Telegram on Monday following the conversation.

According to him, during the conversation, special attention was paid to the work of the joint IBAR Task Force with the European Commission, established by agreement between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Its main task now is to accelerate the fulfillment of the interim criteria under Negotiation Cluster 1, "Fundamentals," which is a necessary condition for further progress in the accession negotiation process after the clusters are opened. We are also involving members of parliament and representatives of the Office of the President in this work," the head of government said.

Koretsky said he also discussed with Kos the issue of international financial support and progress in implementing the International Monetary Fund's programs and the Ukraine Facility program.

As previously reported, as of early November 2026, Ukraine had opened four of the six negotiation clusters as part of its negotiations on accession to the European Union, two of which were opened on October 13. According to media reports, shortly thereafter, during a meeting of the Working Party on Enlargement and Countries Negotiating Accession to the EU (COELA) in Brussels, Hungary refused to approve the screening results for the remaining two clusters: Cluster 4, which covers the green agenda, transportation, energy, the environment, and climate change; and Cluster 5, which covers agriculture, fisheries, veterinary and phytosanitary policies, as well as financial and budgetary provisions.