In Komyshuvakha, 27 people missing; police officer, two rescuers among dead

In Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia region, 27 people are missing following a Russian strike on Monday, according to Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin.

"Eighteen people were killed, including a police officer and two State Emergency Service rescuers. Five were wounded. Another 27 people are considered missing," Semikin said on his Telegram channel.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site.

As previously reported, Russian occupiers carried out precision strikes on the center of Komyshuvakha using at least nine FAB-3000 guided aerial bombs. Among the targets hit was a school where humanitarian aid was being distributed. "After the first wave of airstrikes, there was a second wave of nine more bombs, targeting the very shelter where people were taking refuge," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.