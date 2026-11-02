Documents being restored, social benefits processed for people evacuated from Oleshky – Stefanchuk

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk reported that efforts are currently underway to restore documents and process social benefits for citizens evacuated during the humanitarian mission in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region.

"Comprehensive support for the evacuees is currently underway: restoration of documents and social benefits, provision of necessary supplies, and resolution of housing issues," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Monday, following a meeting with Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the results of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and discussed further steps to protect Ukrainian citizens under occupation. The chairman also thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her assistance and international mediation, which helped carry out this operation.

"It is particularly important that we were able to secure a local ceasefire that lasted 5 days, 19 hours, and 59 minutes… This made it possible to carry out the evacuation and deliver humanitarian aid to the civilian population," Stefanchuk said.

As previously reported, the humanitarian ceasefire in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, which took effect on October 27 under the coordination of Melania Trump, ended on Sunday after the successful delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians. Trump later noted that the planned humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky concluded with the successful delivery of critical aid to the region and the evacuation of nearly 800 civilians. According to Lubinets, humanitarian aid is planned to be delivered at least once a month to Oleshky residents who have decided to remain in the city.

Following this, the ombudsman announced that Ukraine is developing a concept for a humanitarian center where relatives of citizens remaining in the temporarily occupied territories – who are slated to be returned to Ukraine – can seek assistance; the center will also provide support, as well as social, medical, and psychological assistance.