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DTEK restores electricity to most settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region

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DTEK restores electricity to most settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region

As of the evening of November 2, power engineers had restored electricity to 820,000 households in Dnipropetrovsk region following massive attacks, energy holding DTEK said on Monday evening.

"Since October 29, the enemy has actively attacked the energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region. Over the weekend alone, seven DTEK energy facilities came under attack. One of them was hit twice in succession," the company said.

Most settlements in the region now have electricity.

Emergency power cuts are continuing in Pavlohrad district.

#region #dnipropetrovsk #power #supply
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