Zelenskyy: 18 people killed in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhia, as result of Russian attack

Russian forces launched airstrikes on the settlement of Komyshevakha in Zaporizhia region, leaving 18 people dead and five others wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Since this morning, the settlement has been hit several times by aerial bombs. The strikes targeted a school used for humanitarian purposes – people were receiving humanitarian aid there. After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover. Tragically, 18 people have already been reported killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Five people have been injured," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channel on Monday.

The president reported that a rescue operation is underway at the site, and the search for people continues. Military forces, rescue workers, and special services are involved in the effort.

"The Russians couldn't have been unaware that every week, the locals who remained in Komyshuvakha were receiving humanitarian aid right there. And this is yet another proof that Russia does not want any de-escalation, any real justice," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, after the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, there was a moment when the next steps could have signaled that peace was within reach; however, with such shelling, Russia is sending the opposite signal – that it is counting on further killings.

"We need a response to this – a response from the world. A strong and firm one. A response to Russia. And support for Ukraine. We must protect lives. Thank you to everyone who is helping," the president said.