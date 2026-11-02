Petro Poroshenko, Member of Parliament of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party, said in an interview with Sky News that efforts to counter Russian hybrid attacks should be strengthened and called on Western partners to take Ukraine's experience into account, according to a statement published on the party's website on Monday.

"This is a very dirty game by Russia. And this is an important lesson the West must learn about possible future Russian actions against European countries, Great Britain and perhaps the United States. Please study the Ukrainian experience carefully. We are ready to share knowledge about Russian tactics," Poroshenko said.

According to him, joint efforts to counter Russian hybrid methods would help strengthen allied unity and improve security. The politician also stressed the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and continuing support for Ukraine.

Poroshenko also said that Russia had used the ceasefire in Oleshky to regroup and rotate its troops, while praising a humanitarian mission launched at the initiative of Melania Trump, which, he said, helped save nearly 800 people. He reiterated the need for stronger sanctions against Russia and continued support for Ukraine from its allies.