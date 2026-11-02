HACC leaves preventive measure for Halushchenko's former adviser unchanged

On Monday, November 2, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) considered appeals filed by the defense and the prosecution regarding the extension of a pretrial restraint measure against one of the suspects in Energoatom case.

"Following the hearing, the panel of judges of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the parties' appeals and upheld the ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court's investigating judge without changes. The decision took legal effect upon its announcement and is not subject to appeal in cassation," the HACC press service said on Facebook.

It is noted that the suspect was ordered to remain in custody, with the alternative of posting UAH 25 million in bail. Currently, the bail has not been posted, and the individual remains in custody; if the bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to a number of procedural obligations.

The court's statement does not specify the suspect's name; however, according to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, the individual in question is Ihor Myroniuk, a former advisor to Energy Minister Halushchenko.

"Both the prosecution and the defense filed appeals against the ruling by the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court to reduce the bail from UAH 85 million to UAH 25 million. The prosecutor requested that the court's decision be overturned and that the bail be set at UAH 55 million," the statement reads.

Myroniuk was charged as part of Midas operation. He has been in custody for more than 11 months. He and Dmytro Basov, a former employee of the Prosecutor General's Office and former executive director of Energoatom for physical protection and security, are suspected of controlling procurement and personnel decisions at Energoatom.