Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed readiness for a trilateral summit in Turkey, involving Vladimir Putin, provided that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s mediation efforts prove successful. Zelenskyy also ruled out any territorial concessions or negotiations held without Kyiv’s participation, the Turkish television channel CNN Türk reported on Sunday evening.

"The possibility of holding a trilateral leaders' summit in Turkey was discussed again today. Naturally, if Turkey can make this happen, we will welcome it—we would be very pleased... Yes, we are ready. We are prepared for such a meeting in Turkey," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN Türk.

According to Zelenskyy, Erdoğan’s personal rapport with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could help facilitate the negotiation process. At the same time, the Ukrainian president emphasized that any attempts by other world leaders to decide the fate of his nation behind its back are futile and meaningless. Regarding the G20 summit scheduled for December in the United States, he noted that Kyiv has received preliminary signals from various intermediaries concerning a potential initiative by Trump to invite Ukraine with the aim of helping to end the war and added that Kyiv would support such a move should an official invitation be extended.

Addressing the issues of territory and security guarantees, Zelenskyy reaffirmed Ukraine’s firm resolve to defend its land. He dismissed demands—conveyed via American intermediaries—for Ukraine to voluntarily withdraw from its unoccupied territories, labeling such claims by Moscow as contrary to common sense. He also pointed out the absurdity of the Russian side’s demands for security guarantees, given that it is Ukraine that has been subjected to a military assault by an aggressor and is the one in need of reliable protection.

Separately, the head of state outlined the mutual rules discussed with Erdoğan to ensure a baseline level of maritime safety in the Black Sea. These include allowing the unimpeded entry of civilian vessels, sailing under the flags of Turkey or other nations, into Ukrainian ports, with both sides agreeing to refrain from striking such ships while they are in the ports of Ukraine or Russia.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy reaffirmed the legitimate right of the Defense Forces to strike Russian fuel infrastructure and facilities involved in the production of diesel fuel. He noted that Russia’s share of global exports is only 2.2%, meaning that Ukrainian attacks have a near-zero impact on price dynamics in the U.S. or the rest of the world. In contrast, the global rise in energy prices and the diversion of resources are driven by the conflict in the Middle East—a region where Moscow acts as a direct ally of Iran, despite Washington’s use of mild rhetoric.