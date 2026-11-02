Occupiers suffer record 54,400 killed, seriously wounded over past month – Defence Ministry

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports that during October 2026, the Russian army lost 54,400 soldiers killed or seriously wounded.

"This is the highest monthly figure since the war began," the ministry said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The Ministry of Defense said that a daily record was also set last month: on October 21, some 2,250 invaders were killed.

As previously reported, according to official data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian military personnel losses in September 2026 totalled 46,230 killed and seriously wounded, which also set a record for the entire duration of the war. In August 2026, the occupiers lost 42,000 soldiers; in July, 42,900; and in June, 39,300.