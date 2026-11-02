Over 107,000 students in 577 educational institutions in Ukraine studying Polish language – Butenko

More than 107,000 students are studying the Polish language in 577 educational institutions across Ukraine, reported Andriy Butenko, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

"More than 107,000 students are studying the Polish language in 577 educational institutions in Ukraine—an increase of 16% compared to the 2021/2022 academic year... Since 2023, 51 titles of textbooks in the Polish language for grades 5–8 have been published with state budget funding. As of 2024, applicants taking the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) can receive test materials translated into Polish, with the exception of subjects within the language and literature block," Butenko wrote on his Telegram channel, following a meeting with Barbara Nowacka, Minister of National Education of the Republic of Poland, during her visit to Ukraine.

He also noted that Poland has welcomed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to flee due to Russian aggression, and that more than 227,000 Ukrainian citizens are currently enrolled in Polish schools this academic year.

The Minister mentioned that, starting in September 2025, Polish schools may offer Ukrainian as a second foreign language. He further noted that this year, approximately 450 students took the matura (maturalny - secondary school leaving) exam in Ukrainian as a foreign language.

"I also expressed my personal thanks to Ms. Nowacka for her assistance in organizing the NMT. This year, nearly 4,500 Ukrainian applicants took the test at temporary examination centers in nine Polish cities," added Butenko.