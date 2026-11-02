Kravchenko doesn't file crime report with Ukrainian law enforcers – acting prosecutor general

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky states that former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko did not contact Ukrainian law enforcement agencies regarding alleged threats to his life, as he reported on his social media accounts.

"We have received no requests from him regarding international legal assistance or anything of that nature… Kravchenko is a lawyer who served as Prosecutor General, and I think he knows exactly how to file a criminal complaint," Kovalsky said during a meeting with journalists in Kyiv on Monday.

According to Kovalsky, if Kravchenko had approached him or the director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) with a criminal complaint and requested that a case be opened and the matter be investigated, then there would have been grounds to respond to his claims and make the appropriate decisions.

"It seems to me – and this is my personal opinion – that someone is trying to create a solid basis for political asylum. No more and no less. Because that statement [Kravchenko's social media post] lumped together everyone possible. Nationally known journalists, guys from the Main Intelligence Directorate… It's difficult to assess. Legally, we have nothing; no case has been registered regarding this matter," the acting prosecutor general said.

He also noted that he is not in contact with Kravchenko.