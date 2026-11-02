Khmara visits air defense units; discusses integrating various SAM systems into unified tactical network

During a visit to air defense units, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara discussed with military personnel the possibility of integrating various surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems into a unified tactical network to enhance the effectiveness of protecting the skies.

According to the Ministry of Defense press service, Khmara emphasized that the development of air defense begins with the experience of those who defend the skies on a daily basis.

Khmara discussed with air defense troops their experience in operating NASAMS and IRIS-T systems, as well as the potential for integrating various air defense assets into a single combat command-and-control system. The Ministry noted that Ukrainian military personnel are mastering foreign systems and refining them based on the combat experience they have gained. One key focus is the integration of various SAM systems into a unified tactical network to provide more effective protection of the skies.

"We discussed the interoperability of different SAM systems and are working on an implementation plan. Ukrainian service members use this equipment every day and know best what can be improved. We are studying their experience and identifying the need for specific types of surface-to-air missiles. Together with our partners, we are exploring ways to increase the supply of necessary weaponry," Khmara said.

The Defense Minister also visited the command positions of forces tasked with immediate air defense coverage.

He discussed the combat capabilities of robotic turrets with the military personnel. There have already been successful instances of these systems downing Geran-4 and Geran-5 drones. "We have specific proposals from the military. It is possible to increase the effectiveness of intercepting targets by using the appropriate types of ammunition. Our task is to disseminate solutions that have been proven in combat and to ensure the coordinated operation of all air defense assets," stated Khmara.

It is noted that attention was also given to the safety of military personnel, specifically regarding additional protective measures and the necessary support from the Ministry of Defense.