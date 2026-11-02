Russians drop two aerial bombs on Sloviansk; one killed, six injured – police

At around 10:00 on Monday, Russian forces dropped two FAB-250 aerial bombs fitted with glide-and-correction modules on residential neighbourhoods of Sloviansk, the National Police of Ukraine said.

"A 68-year-old woman was killed in the attack. Six people were injured: three women aged 47, 62, and 72, and three men aged 44, 53, and 53. Nine apartment buildings, a post office, an administrative building, a store, and two civilian vehicles were damaged," the statement reads.

Investigative and operational teams, paramedics, and patrol officers were working at the sites of the strikes.

The incident has been classified under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).