Acting prosecutor general: Another case opened against Kropyva, defendant in Carthage

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky has opened a criminal investigation into Serhiy Kropyva, deputy head of the Department of International Cooperation at the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), who is a key figure in Carthage case, for using an official vehicle for non-work-related trips to Bukovel.

"Separately, based on the results of an internal investigation, I have opened a case and instructed the State Bureau of Investigations to investigate Kropyva," acting Prosecutor General Kovalsky said during a meeting with journalists on Monday in Kyiv.

According to Kovalsky, the internal investigation "revealed numerous instances of him using the vehicle for purposes other than those intended, as well as his absence from the workplace and his presence in Bukovel."

In other words, as the acting prosecutor general explained, in addition to the disciplinary offense established by the internal investigation, this is also a criminal case.

Kovalsky said that Kropyva is an example of someone who entered the prosecutor's office outside the system and without going through any competitive selection process.

As for the investigation into the Carthage case by anti-corruption agencies – in which Kropyva is a key figure – Kovalsky stated that the PGO is doing everything possible to facilitate the investigation of this case.