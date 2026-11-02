Lubinets: Parties agree to ban deployment and movement of military equipment during ceasefire in Oleshky

During a ceasefire in the area of ​​occupied Oleshky in Kherson region, Ukraine and the Russian Federation agreed not to deploy or move military equipment. They also designated specific representatives to monitor compliance with these commitments, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), announced at a press conference following a humanitarian operation.

"This was not just discussed; we explicitly included it in the document," the Ombudsman noted.

According to him, each side appointed a representative responsible for overseeing the implementation of the agreements. On the Ukrainian side, this role was assigned to Andriy Oleksandrovych Pasternak; the Russian side also designated a specific individual for this purpose.

The ceasefire began on October 27 at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time. Half an hour prior, the parties established a permanent line of communication: a Russian representative informed Lubinets that the Russian side was prepared to observe the ceasefire, and the Ukrainian side confirmed its own readiness to do the same. Simultaneously, both parties issued public statements announcing the start of the ceasefire.

Lubinets noted that the parties remained in contact throughout the first hour and agreed to verify compliance with the ceasefire and the fulfillment of commitments every two hours.

"We agreed from the outset to check every two hours how well the ceasefire was being observed and how both sides were fulfilling their respective commitments," he said.

The Ombudsman stated that after the first 24 hours, both parties publicly reported that no violations had been recorded. This monitoring procedure remained in place throughout the entire duration of the ceasefire.

Before announcing the end of the ceasefire, Lubinets held a working meeting with the Ukrainian representative, which was also attended by representatives of the Defense Forces. A similar verification process was carried out on the Russian side. Following this, both parties confirmed that no violations had occurred and simultaneously announced the conclusion of the ceasefire.

As previously reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that units of the Defense Forces adhered to the ceasefire during a humanitarian operation in the occupied town of Oleshky. Meanwhile, Russian forces used this pause to rotate units, reinforce their positions, expand anti-drone defenses along roads, and bolster logistics, specifically by bringing in additional ammunition.