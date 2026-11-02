Lubinets: Ukraine plans to establish humanitarian center to facilitate return of citizens from occupied territories

Ukraine is developing a concept for a humanitarian center where relatives of citizens remaining in temporarily occupied territories, who are slated for return to Ukraine, can seek assistance. The center will also provide ongoing support, as well as social, medical, and psychological aid, announced Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman).

"We have a concept. Essentially, it is a center that relatives and loved ones of those remaining in temporarily occupied territories—people who will be brought back from areas under Russian Federation control—can turn to. The center will conduct assessments related to the return process and subsequently implement support programs for those returning," Lubinets stated during a press conference on Monday, following a humanitarian operation in Oleshky, Kherson region.

According to him, the center will offer social and medical assistance, psychological rehabilitation, and support in addressing various other needs.

The Ombudsman noted that specific areas of the center’s work will include advocating against violations of international humanitarian law, documenting such violations, and developing new protocols for organizing the return of citizens.

In a post on Telegram, Lubinets emphasized that the humanitarian center is being modeled after the Child Rights Protection Center: "The next step is to establish a Center for the Return of Civilians under the auspices of the Ombudsman’s Office, following the example of the Child Rights Protection Center. It will bring together government agencies, human rights groups, and humanitarian organizations to provide comprehensive support to those returning."