Third wounded soldier evacuated by air using SkyFall’s StarGate drone

Ukrainian defense technology company SkyFall has reported the third aerial evacuation of a wounded service member using its StarGate unmanned CASEVAC (casualty evacuation) system.

"The operation was carried out by fighters from the 475th Separate Assault Regiment’s CODE 9.2 unit. Over the course of several days, they planned and executed the evacuation, rescuing a service member from an adjacent unit who had remained at his position for 57 days despite being wounded," the company stated in a message received by Interfax-Ukraine.

The rescued soldier is 54-year-old Andriy, known by the call sign Donbas. He had been at his combat position since the end of May. On September 2, while carrying out a combat mission, Andriy was wounded by a landmine.

Due to difficult terrain, minefields, constant shelling, and frequent attacks by Russian FPV drones, a ground-based evacuation was impossible. During the operation, the StarGate unmanned CASEVAC system traveled over 15 kilometers in one direction to retrieve the soldier from a position located just two kilometers from the state border with the Russian Federation.

Following the successful evacuation, Andriy was taken to a hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

According to SkyFall, three severely wounded service members have been rescued using the StarGate drone in just a week and a half. SkyFall, in collaboration with the CODE 9.2 unit, is now working on the further development and expanded use of aerial evacuation for wounded personnel from the battlefield.

"SkyFall continues to refine this technology and plans to facilitate its adoption by other military units. The company’s goal is to make aerial evacuation a standard method for rescuing the wounded in situations where evacuation by ground transport or other means is not possible," the company emphasized.