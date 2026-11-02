Kravchenko committed disciplinary offense, anti-corruption bodies to decide on his criminal liability – acting prosecutor general

An internal investigation has established that Ruslan Kravchenko, while prosecutor general, committed a disciplinary offense by arranging an unjustified trip abroad for himself, and the question of bringing him to criminal liability will be decided by Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies.

"We conducted an internal investigation. I have already signed the conclusion today," Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky told journalists at a meeting in Kyiv on Monday.

According to Kovalsky, no vehicles were used for Kravchenko's departure abroad. "On Sunday he (Kravchenko) wrote a message to the State Protection Directorate (UDO) that he was refusing protection; before that, on Friday, he invited the head of the State Protection Directorate to see him and asked her for the seal of the Prosecutor General's Office... he kept that seal," the acting prosecutor general said.

Kovalsky noted that on Sunday Kravchenko was alone at work and nobody from the International Department printed the order for his business trip, that is, "there is a high probability, 99%," that Kravchenko signed this business trip for himself and affixed the seal he had taken earlier.

The acting prosecutor general also clarified that Kravchenko used a request to take part in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) that was addressed to the deputy prosecutor general, but the International Department replied that the deputy prosecutor general would not take part in this event.

"The internal investigation established that in essence he (Kravchenko) committed a disciplinary offense, a disgraceful act for which he should have been dismissed from the prosecution service. Why did I dismiss him quickly, on the basis of the application he submitted? Because, in my opinion, Ukrainian society did not want to wait for the conclusions of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP) and for official procedures; that would have dragged on for two or three months," the acting prosecutor general explained.

Kovalsky recalled that there is a criminal case at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) in the "Carthage" case. "Perhaps NABU and SAPO will assess (Kravchenko's) actions (within the framework of the 'Carthage' case). The internal investigation is over; indeed, he committed a violation and used the order that he signed himself... NABU and SAPO will probably be able to check in more detail," Kovalsky explained.

Asked by Interfax-Ukraine to clarify whether this means that a notice of suspicion for Kravchenko may come not from the Prosecutor General's Office but from the anti-corruption bodies, the acting prosecutor general answered in the affirmative.

As reported, NABU and SAPO exposed five members of a criminal organization headed by an official of the Prosecutor General's Office (the "Carthage" operation) who systematically received illegal benefit for covering a network of fraudulent call centers and laundered more than UAH 42 million through purchases of real estate, in particular apartments in the Carpathians, and jewelry, and through placing funds in relatives' accounts.

Amid the scandal over his possible involvement in the "Carthage" case, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko submitted a resignation application. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended him from office, and on September 15 the Verkhovna Rada gave its consent to Kravchenko's dismissal. In covert investigative action materials, the key suspect in the case, Serhiy Kropyva, deputy head of the International Cooperation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, appears as a confidant of Kravchenko. In particular, according to the investigation, he coordinated household matters and renovation work at Kravchenko's house.

Kravchenko has not been served a notice of suspicion so far.

At the same time, after writing his resignation application, on September 14, Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion against Semen Kryvonos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. In response, NABU and SAPO said they regard such actions as a continuation of a systemic attack on independent anti-corruption bodies. On the evening of September 14 the Prosecutor General's Office announced that no such suspicion existed.

Kravchenko, for his part, said that he had left Ukraine, citing a business trip. According to unconfirmed information, Kravchenko and his wife may be in Vienna (Austria) and negotiating with local law firms about obtaining asylum.

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky said in October that the internal investigation into the departure abroad of former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko was continuing and that the circumstances of the organization of his business trip were being checked, and that in total eight people mentioned in connection with the "Carthage" operation had been dismissed from the prosecution service.