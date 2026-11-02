BES detectives send to court case against makers of counterfeit famous brands with UAH 98 million in damages

Detectives of the Lviv regional territorial department of the Economic Security Bureau (BES) have completed an investigation and sent to court an indictment against eight members of an organized group who set up large-scale production and sale of counterfeit clothing, footwear, headwear, as well as headphones and watches.

According to a post on the agency's Telegram channel on Monday, a resident of Lviv region organized the illegal scheme, bringing in six accomplices, including his wife, who was responsible for advertising and sales, and an accomplice who made fake labels and price tags. Two members ran underground sewing workshops producing goods under the Moncler and Stone Island brands, two more provided logistics and transportation, and one sold the counterfeit goods through his own shop. The organizer personally sold fake Apple devices, including through the Telegram messenger and by handing the goods directly to buyers.

During searches, law enforcers seized thousands of items of counterfeit clothing, tens of thousands of fake labels, professional sewing equipment and more than UAH 1 million in cash. The total damage caused to Moncler exceeds UAH 91.6 million, and to Apple more than UAH 6.5 million.

Depending on their role in the criminal scheme, the defendants are charged with unlawful use of a trademark committed repeatedly or as part of an organized group, as well as with aiding and abetting the commission of the relevant offenses (Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Procedural supervision of the criminal proceedings was carried out by prosecutors of the Lviv regional prosecutor's office, with operational support from the Volyn Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) and the cyberpolice.