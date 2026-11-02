Bodies of deceased removed from Oleshky hospital morgue during ceasefire; agreement reached for their transfer to Ukraine – Lubinets

During a ceasefire, the bodies of deceased individuals were removed from the morgue at Oleshky hospital in Kherson region. Under an agreement with the Russian side, all bodies whose relatives reside in Ukraine are to be transported to Ukraine-controlled territory, Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), announced during a press conference summarizing a humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

"We currently have an agreement with the Russian side that all bodies whose relatives live in Ukraine will be brought to Ukraine," Lubinets emphasized on Monday.

According to him, the repatriation efforts carried out in Oleshky and the surrounding areas resulted in the recovery of the bodies of both military personnel and civilians.

The Ombudsman noted that the same routes Ukraine already utilizes for its monthly repatriation operations will be used to return the bodies of the deceased.