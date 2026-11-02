Humanitarian aid for Oleshky residents planned at least monthly – Lubinets

Humanitarian aid is planned to be delivered to residents of occupied Oleshky in Kherson region at least once a month, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has stated.

"We [with the Russian side] discussed the possibility of making such delivery of humanitarian aid systematic. We directly agreed on this. Communication is currently underway on how to do this no less than once a month. This is necessary for the survival of citizens who decided to remain in Oleshky, so that they have at least basic supplies," Lubinets said at a press conference on the results of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on Tuesday.

Lubinets said that a portion of the residents—the exact number of whom the Ombudsman did not specify—decided to stay. According to Lubinets, during personal conversations, people confirmed to him that this was their own wish. Food, water, medicines, and fuel for generators were brought for them. Separately, equipment was delivered for the hospital that continues to operate in Oleshky.