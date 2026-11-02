Ukraine withholds Oleshky evacuee numbers under agreements with Russia – Lubinets

The number of citizens who chose to return to Ukraine or leave for the territory controlled by Russia from the occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region will not be disclosed in accordance with agreements with the Russian side, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has reported.

"As part of our agreements with the Russian side, we are not publishing figures on how many citizens chose to return to Ukraine and how many citizens left for the territory controlled by the Russian Federation," Lubinets said during a press conference in Kyiv on Monday following the humanitarian operation in Oleshky.

According to him, the mechanism applied during the operation in Oleshky could potentially be used to rescue Ukrainian citizens in other settlements where they are in similar humanitarian conditions.

"What we did in Oleshky, in my view, is a potential mechanism that we can apply in relation to other settlements where our citizens currently live in similar conditions," the Ombudsman noted.

He added that a humanitarian catastrophe exists not only in Oleshky. According to him, there are several such settlements in Kherson region, as well as in other regions of Ukraine where active combat operations are ongoing and the actual front line passes.

Lubinets emphasized that during the operation, it was important to ensure constant monitoring of the implementation of the agreements, which is why official figures will not be published by either the Ukrainian or the Russian side.

As reported, the humanitarian ceasefire regime in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, which had been in effect since October 27 under the coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, ended on Sunday following the successful delivery of aid and the evacuation of civilians.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump subsequently noted that the planned humanitarian truce in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky, Kherson region, concluded with the successful delivery of critical aid to the region and the evacuation of nearly 800 civilians.