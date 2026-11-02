Injured in Izyum rises to 27, 1 killed

As of 14:30, the number of casualties resulting from the morning Russian airstrike on Izyum reached 27, with one person confirmed dead.

"One person was killed, and 27 were injured. Among them are an 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl," the Communications Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv region reported.

As a result of the shelling, multi-apartment and private residential buildings and shops were damaged, and civilian vehicles burned down.

A criminal proceeding under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine has been opened regarding the Russian strike.

As previously reported, on Monday morning the enemy shelled Izyum using guided aerial bombs (KABs). One person was killed, and 15 others, including an 11-year-old boy, were initially reported injured.